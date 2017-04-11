Story highlights The report quickly came under fire

The report was designed to name and shame sanctuary jurisdictions

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has suspended its weekly reports aimed at putting political pressure on sanctuary cities.

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration called for the so-called "declined detainer" report, and the Department of Homeland Security issued the first one three weeks ago.

The reports name jurisdictions that did not comply with immigration officials' requests -- called "detainers" -- to detain suspected deportable immigrants for an extra 48 hours beyond when they could otherwise be released.

There were only three reports published before the practice was suspended. DHS says it is conducting a review to ensure greater accuracy.

Complaints came in instantly about the reports. Several of the cities and jurisdictions mentioned on the list said they had been included in error, and DHS issued some corrections that spokesman David Lapan characterized as "data processing" errors. Other jurisdictions say they feel bound by court rulings to decline requests without a warrant.

