Here's a list of all the town halls on Tuesday

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 10:54 AM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

Story highlights

  • Congress has started its two-week recess
  • Town halls let lawmakers meet with their constituents

Washington (CNN)As Congress starts its two week recess this week, lawmakers in some states are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss issues ranging from health care and tax reform to anything else that concerns -- or enrages -- their voters.

Republicans have faced backlash from voters who oppose President Donald Trump over issues like his administration's proposed health care changes, tax policies and now, actions in Syria. Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.
GOP lawmakers brace for new round of town hall backlash
    Here's a look at all the town halls taking place Tuesday:

    Arizona

    6:30 p.m. MST — GOP Rep. Andy Biggs town hall in Mesa

    Arkansas

    5:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Steve Womack town hall in Harrison

    California

    6:30 p.m. PDT — Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier town hall in Richmond
    7 p.m. PDT — Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez town hall in Norwalk

    Colorado

    10 a.m. MST — GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn town hall in Fairplay
    11:30 a.m. MST — Lamborn town hall in Buena Vista

    Hawaii

    6 p.m. HST — Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard town hall in Kailua-Kona

    Illinois

    5:30 p.m. CDT — Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth town hallin Palatine

    Iowa

    8 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. David Young town hall in Villisca
    11 a.m. CDT — Young town hall in Essex
    1:30 p.m. CDT — Young town hall in New Market

    Kentucky

    4 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. James Comer town hall in Eddyville

    Michigan

    6:30 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Mike Bishop town hall in Howell

    North Carolina

    6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield town hall in Greenville

    Ohio

    7 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Warren Davidson town hall in Troy

    Oklahoma

    6:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Jim Bridenstine town hall in Tulsa
    9 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin town hall in Wetumka
    10:30 a.m. CDT— Mullin town hall in Okemah
    3 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Checotah
    5:30 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Tahlequah

    Rhode Island

    6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. David Ciciline town hall in Barrington

    South Carolina

    11:30 a.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Tom Rice town hall in Lake View
    3:30 p.m. EDT — Rice town hall in Clio
    6 p.m. EDT — Rice town hall in Patrick

    Texas

    1:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Joe Barton town hall in Corsicana
    1:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Mike Conaway town hall in Llano

    Wisconsin

    9:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman town hall in Montello