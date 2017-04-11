Here's a list of all the town halls on Tuesday

Story highlights
- Congress has started its two-week recess
- Town halls let lawmakers meet with their constituents
Washington (CNN)As Congress starts its two week recess this week, lawmakers in some states are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss issues ranging from health care and tax reform to anything else that concerns -- or enrages -- their voters.
Republicans have faced backlash from voters who oppose President Donald Trump over issues like his administration's proposed health care changes, tax policies and now, actions in Syria. Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.
Here's a look at all the town halls taking place Tuesday:
Arizona
6:30 p.m. MST — GOP Rep. Andy Biggs town hall in Mesa
Arkansas
5:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Steve Womack town hall in Harrison
California
6:30 p.m. PDT — Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier town hall in Richmond
7 p.m. PDT — Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez town hall in Norwalk
Colorado
10 a.m. MST — GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn town hall in Fairplay
11:30 a.m. MST — Lamborn town hall in Buena Vista
Hawaii
6 p.m. HST — Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard town hall in Kailua-Kona
Illinois
5:30 p.m. CDT — Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth town hallin Palatine
Iowa
8 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. David Young town hall in Villisca
11 a.m. CDT — Young town hall in Essex
1:30 p.m. CDT — Young town hall in New Market
Kentucky
4 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. James Comer town hall in Eddyville
Michigan
6:30 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Mike Bishop town hall in Howell
North Carolina
6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield town hall in Greenville
Ohio
7 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Warren Davidson town hall in Troy
Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Jim Bridenstine town hall in Tulsa
9 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin town hall in Wetumka
10:30 a.m. CDT— Mullin town hall in Okemah
3 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Checotah
5:30 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Tahlequah
Rhode Island
6:30 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. David Ciciline town hall in Barrington
South Carolina
11:30 a.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Tom Rice town hall in Lake View
3:30 p.m. EDT — Rice town hall in Clio
6 p.m. EDT — Rice town hall in Patrick
Texas
1:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Joe Barton town hall in Corsicana
1:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Mike Conaway town hall in Llano
Wisconsin
9:30 p.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman town hall in Montello