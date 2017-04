Here's a list of all the town halls on Tuesday

Story highlights Congress has started its two-week recess

Town halls let lawmakers meet with their constituents

Washington (CNN) As Congress starts its two week recess this week, lawmakers in some states are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss issues ranging from health care and tax reform to anything else that concerns -- or enrages -- their voters.

Republicans have faced backlash from voters who oppose President Donald Trump over issues like his administration's proposed health care changes, tax policies and now, actions in Syria. Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.

Here's a look at all the town halls taking place Tuesday:

Arizona

