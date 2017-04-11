GOP lawmaker on Syria: Are we going to watch another Auschwitz?

Story highlights
- "This is something we have to bring to an end," said Rep. Ted Yoho, a Florida Republican
- US warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base
Washington (CNN)A Republican lawmaker said Tuesday the Syrian Civil War was at risk of turning into another Auschwitz had the United States not launched a military strike on a Syrian government airbase.
"Something had to be done," Rep. Ted Yoho told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "Are we going to sit here and watch another Auschwitz, where millions got killed as the world stood by? This is something we have to bring to an end."
More than one million people are estimated to have died at Auschwitz, one of the largest Nazi concentration camps, during World War II.
On President Donald Trump's orders, US warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the air base that launched the airplanes that carried out chemical attacks that killed dozens of civilians last week.
While Yoho supported Trump's immediate response, the Florida congressman said he has no interest in getting more involved in another war.
"I am still of the mindset that we are not going to commit. What we did was, I feel, right at the verge of an act of war. We attacked a sovereign nation." he said. "I'm not willing to commit American taxpayers' money anymore or American troops on the ground in another Middle Eastern country."
"All we have to do is look at Afghanistan and Iraq," Yoho added. "I don't want to go down that path."