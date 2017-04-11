Spicer: Hitler 'was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing'

Story highlights "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing," Spicer said

(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer, in an effort to shame Russia's alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons, said Tuesday Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during World War II.

While Hitler did not use chemical weapons on the battlefield, Hitler and the Nazis used gas chambers to exterminate Jews, disabled people and others.

Spicer, asked for a clarification by a reporter about the comments that Hitler did not use chemical weapons, said: "I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing."

Reporters in the briefing room offered the Holocaust as an example of chemical weapons use.

"But in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns and dropped them down to innocent in the middle of towns," Spicer said, defending his statement.

