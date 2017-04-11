A Democratic senator pledges to get rid of the nuclear option. That won't happen.

Story highlights Sen. Ed Markey pledges to restore nuclear option if Democrats win Senate

Pandora's box, once opened in politics, is never voluntarily shut again

(CNN) Just days after Republicans wiped out the attempted Democratic filibuster of the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Democratic senator is pledging to reinstate the so-called "nuclear option" when and if his party retakes the majority.

"When the Democrats return to the majority and capture the presidency -- which we will, that day is going to arrive -- we will restore the 60-vote margin," Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey said in an appearance on MSNBC on Monday . "We will ensure that for the Supreme Court that there is that special margin that any candidate has to reach because that is essential to ensuring that our country has a confidence in those people that are nominated rather than just someone who passes a litmus test."

Let me shake my Magic 8 Ball and see what it says about Markey's pronouncement. "Very doubtful." And that's being kind.

It's easy for Markey to make a pledge like this with President Donald Trump in the White House and Senate Republicans in the majority (and facing a 2018 map that decidedly favors their side). It allows him to stake out the moral high ground without any real-world consequences. Saying that we would do it like the Founders wanted it done if you were in charge is only a tough thing to say when you are actually, you know, in charge.

The history of politics suggests that the chances of Senate Democrats actually reinstating the 60-vote threshold to end debate (and bring up a vote) on a future Supreme Court nominee is somewhere between "no way" and "zilch." Pandora's box, once opened, doesn't voluntarily shut itself.

