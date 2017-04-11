Haley says Russia is 'nervous' and an 'island' after Assad attack

Story highlights 'I think that they very much feel as if they've been weakened by Assad's actions and their cover up,' Haley said

Haley and the White House now argue that Assad must step down in order to create a stable Syria

Washington (CNN) Nikki Haley, the US envoy the United Nations, is characterizing Russia as skittish and isolated in the wake of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's deadly chemical weapon attack last week that killed scores of civilians, including children.

On Tuesday, US officials charged that Russia was trying to cover up the attack, and Haley said in an interview that Moscow "knew" about it beforehand.

"I think they're nervous," Haley told CNN's Jamie Gangel. "I think that they very much feel as if they've been weakened by Assad's actions and their cover up. They realize the international community didn't buy it and is not buying it. And they now have to figure out how to save face. We're giving them all the options to save face."

Haley's comments come before critical meetings between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, which are now expected to focus on Assad's use of chemical weapons on his own people.

Haley has emerged as the leading hawk in the Trump administration's foreign policy firmament and has been far more critical of Russia and Syria than other national security figures in the White House. Haley and the White House now say Assad must step down in order to create a stable Syria, a position the administration did not hold prior to Assad's use of sarin gas in the attack last week. But Haley would not offer a timeline for his ouster.

