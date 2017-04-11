Nancy Pelosi: 'Sean Spicer must be fired'

Story highlights She accuses Spicer of downplaying the "horror of the Holocaust"

Washington (CNN) House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called for the firing of White House press secretary Sean Spicer following his comments he made Tuesday at his briefing related to Adolf Hitler and the use chemical weapons.

"While Jewish families across America celebrate Passover, the chief spokesman of this White House is downplaying the horror of the Holocaust," she said in a statement. "Sean Spicer must be fired, and the President must immediately disavow his spokesman's statements. Either he is speaking for the President, or the President should have known better than to hire him."

Spicer, in an effort to shame Russia's alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons, said Tuesday that Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during World War II.

Hitler didn't use use chemical weapons on the battlefield but he and the Nazis used gas chambers to exterminate Jews.

