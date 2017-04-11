Kay Ivey takes Alabama governor's seat after Bentley scandal

Story highlights "Today is both a dark day in Alabama but yet also, it's one of opportunity," she said

While 33 states are headed by Republican governors, only three of them are women

Washington (CNN) When Kay Ivey was sworn in as Alabama's new governor on Monday, she made history becoming the first Republican woman to hold the office.

Ivey became the state's highest-ranking politician after her Republican predecessor Robert Bentley made history of a different sort, resigning Monday and pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges related to an alleged extramarital relationship with his then-top political adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason. A state House Judiciary Committee resolved to impeach the second-term governor before he cut a deal with prosecutors and stepped down.

"Today is both a dark day in Alabama but yet also, it's one of opportunity," Ivey said at her swearing-in ceremony at the Alabama State Capitol. "I ask for your help, your patience as together we steady the ship of state and improve Alabama's image. These are my first priorities as your governor."

Ivey's ascension makes her the fifth woman currently serving as a governor in the US along with two fellow Republicans and two Democrats. Ivey, 72, is the second woman to serve as Alabama's governor after Democrat Lurleen Wallace, the wife of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, became the first to hold the job in 1967.

Ivey is certainly a veteran when it comes to working in state government. Before being elected lieutenant governor in 2010 and then re-elected in 2014, she served as state treasurer for eight years. All the way back in 1982, Ivey ran unsuccessfully for state auditor as a Democrat before working for the state's education commission for more than a decade.

Kay Ivey, left, takes the oath of office to be governor of Alabama as she is sworn in by acting Chief Justice Lyn Stuart on April 10, 2017, in Montgomery, Alabama.

