GOP hopes to keep Kansas House seat in special election

- The election is to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo, now the CIA director
- Republicans have pumped in money to help Estes win
Washington (CNN)Voters in Kansas' 4th Congressional district will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election for a House seat that few thought would be competitive.
Republican Ron Estes, the Kansas state treasurer, will compete for the House spot against Democrat Jim Thompson, a civil rights attorney and army veteran, and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.
The seat, which belonged to Mike Pompeo before he was tapped by President Donald Trump to be CIA director, was considered to be by Republicans a straight win -- until an energized Democratic base left Estes with a smaller advantage.
On Monday, Estes had an influential GOP name stumping for him -- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz, who won the state in the 2016 Republican primaries, introduced Estes at a rally and called on district residents to turnout to vote for the Republican.
"Today the eyes of the whole country are upon Kansas," Cruz said at the rally. "This election, this special election tomorrow, makes a difference."
And Trump, as well as, Vice President Mike Pence recorded a robocall endorsing the candidate for the seat. House Speaker Paul Ryan sent out a fundraising plea to Republican donors on behalf of Estes, the Kansas City Star reported.
Also, the National Republican Congressional Committee spent nearly $100,000 on ads in the closing days.
The district is solidly Republican -- Trump won the district in the general election by 27 points and 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney won the district by eight points. A Democrat hasn't represented the district since Dan Glickman was ousted in the 1994 Republican wave election.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Campaign Committee has not spent money to help Thompson at all -- and the Kansas State Democratic Party rejected his requests for funding mailers.