GOP hopes to keep Kansas House seat in special election

Story highlights The election is to replace Rep. Mike Pompeo, now the CIA director

Republicans have pumped in money to help Estes win

Washington (CNN) Voters in Kansas' 4th Congressional district will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election for a House seat that few thought would be competitive.

Republican Ron Estes, the Kansas state treasurer, will compete for the House spot against Democrat Jim Thompson, a civil rights attorney and army veteran, and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.

The seat, which belonged to Mike Pompeo before he was tapped by President Donald Trump to be CIA director, was considered to be by Republicans a straight win -- until an energized Democratic base left Estes with a smaller advantage.

On Monday, Estes had an influential GOP name stumping for him -- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz, who won the state in the 2016 Republican primaries, introduced Estes at a rally and called on district residents to turnout to vote for the Republican.

"Today the eyes of the whole country are upon Kansas," Cruz said at the rally. "This election, this special election tomorrow, makes a difference."