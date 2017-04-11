Eric Trump: Ivanka influenced Syria strike decision

Story highlights Eric Trump was interviewed by The Telegraph

He said his sister influenced her father's decision

(CNN) President Donald Trump has said that the horrific images from a chemical weapons attack in Syria compelled him to authorize a missile strike against an Assad-regime airbase last week. But according to his son, Eric Trump, another key White House voice may have also influenced his decision to use military force.

According to an interview with The Daily Telegraph Eric Trump said he is "sure" that his sister, and newly appointed West Wing adviser, Ivanka Trump, encouraged their father to carry out a the strike against the Syrian president.

The US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Syrian airbase after more than 80 people were killed, including children, in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib province.

"Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I'm sure she said: 'Listen, this is horrible stuff,' " Eric Trump told the Telegraph.

Eric Trump is not involved with the administration and is currently running the Trump Organization in his father's absence along with his brother Donald Trump Jr.

