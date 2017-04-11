Governors gone bad: Alabama's Bentley latest on a long list

(CNN) The "Luv Guv" and former church deacon Robert Bentley isn't the first US governor to resign amid allegations or findings of ethics violations and other infractions.

Bentley made his announcement Monday after being booked into the Montgomery County Jail and pleading guilty to two misdemeanors: failing to file a major contribution report and knowingly converting campaign contributions to personal use.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Bentley had to resign from office within one hour of his guilty plea.

But he's far from being alone among governors who have left office either because they were convicted in impeachment proceedings or forced to resign as salacious scandals swirled around them.

Some other cases of gubernatorial transgressions: