Donald Trump Jr. says he won't run for office in 2018

By Hunter Schwarz, CNN

Updated 12:56 PM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump Jr. is not running for office in 2018.

The first son told The Associated Press he won't run next year, but said he's open to the possibility of running in the future.
"Maybe someday," he said. "It's not something I'm doing now. But you never know, it's fascinating stuff."
    A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
    Speculation about whether Trump would follow his father into politics bubbled up last week when he reportedly told a New York gun club he was interested in running for office, including New York governor, and a guest at the group's meeting told Page Six.
    Trump reportedly said he's not interested in just any office. Mayor of New York, for example, he doesn't want, but governor he could do.
    "People keep asking me: when are you running for mayor?" he told The Associated Press. "Well, I'm not. If I was, New York City mayor is much less interesting to me than perhaps other things like governor of a state. That's not saying I'm running. It's just saying that, hey, if I ever did something, I'd probably be more interested in something like that."