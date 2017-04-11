Donald Trump Jr. says he won't run for office in 2018

Story highlights Speculation began last week that Trump could run for governor of New York

Trump told the Associated Press he won't run in 2018

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr. is not running for office in 2018.

The first son told The Associated Press he won't run next year, but said he's open to the possibility of running in the future.

"Maybe someday," he said. "It's not something I'm doing now. But you never know, it's fascinating stuff."

A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Speculation about whether Trump would follow his father into politics bubbled up last week when he reportedly told a New York gun club he was interested in running for office, including New York governor, and a guest at the group's meeting told Page Six

