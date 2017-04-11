White House: Federal hiring freeze over, 'surgical' cuts begin

Story highlights Mulvaney called Trump's budget plan a "centerpiece of his campaign"

He said it's an attempt to make good on the President's promise to "drain the swamp"

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration, in an attempt to remake the size and scope of the federal government, will inform federal agencies Wednesday that President Donald Trump's federal ban on hiring is over. But the Office of Management and Budget expects agencies to begin implementing more "targeted" and "surgical" cuts to agency staffing.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Tuesday the guidance, which will go out to agencies Wednesday morning, is an attempt by the Trump administration to make good on the President's promise to "drain the swamp," a slogan that animated his 2016 campaign.

"This is really important to the President," Mulvaney said when asked why Trump will be able to do what past presidents have failed to accomplish. "I can tell you that this is a big part of draining the swamp. ... Really, what you are talking about doing is restructuring Washington, DC, and that is how you drain the swamp."

Mulvaney called this plan a "centerpiece of his campaign."

Trump, just days after he became President, signed a presidential memorandum imposing a hiring freeze on the federal government. Mulvaney said Tuesday that agencies will be asked to develop a plan to minimize employment by June 2017, which will be finalized by September 2017.

