Schumer: Trump 'all talk and no action' on China

Story highlights Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Donald Trump's strike in Syria was appropriate

The New York Democrat did caution the President about his comments on China and North Korea

(CNN) Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer held a conference call with reporters Tuesday to blast President Donald Trump's handling of trade issues with China -- including what he called China's unfair trade practices, currency manipulation, intellectual property theft and more.

"China has taken us to the cleaner when it comes to the economy. China has stolen millions of jobs and trillions of dollars," Schumer said, noting that he had agreed with much of Trump's rhetoric about getting tough on China during the campaign. "By any measure, the Chinese government has pulled the rug out from the United States and administrations from both parties haven't been strong enough to fight back."

But Schumer said since Trump took office he has been "all talk and no action" on China.

"He had a golden opportunity to win concessions from President Xi when he visited last week. But unfortunately, President Trump has come home empty handed. The two countries have said they will work on a 100-day plan to bring better balance to the trade relationship. That means virtually nothing," Schumer said.

