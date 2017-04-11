Breaking News

Doctor: Why the new direction on prostate cancer screening

By Otis Brawley

Updated 12:24 PM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cancer: The facts
Cancer: The facts

    JUST WATCHED

    Cancer: The facts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cancer: The facts 01:00

Story highlights

  • Otis Brawley: Experts recommend doctor-patient talk on risks, benefits before screening
  • He says PSA screening has been contentious from beginning, and new approach will help

Otis Brawley is chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Prostate screening has been a contentious issue ever since the prostate specific antigen, or PSA, test became available some 30 years ago. Prostate cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death among American men, behind lung cancer and colorectal cancer; it is clearly a disease where effective screening and treatment is needed.

Otis Brawley
Otis Brawley
But the PSA test offers a small potential for benefit -- with clear potential for harm. That is, there is moderate certainty of the test reducing the chance of men dying of prostate cancer, but many men will experience potential harms simply from the screening.
For example, PSA screening -- a blood test that looks for elevated levels of a protein -- can result in a positive screen that requires diagnostic testing, which can lead to infection as well as treatment complications such as incontinence, impotence, bowel injury and even death. And this could occur even in the absence of prostate cancer: PSA has been shown to have a high false positive rate and a high false negative rate -- literally missing as many prostate cancers as it finds.
    That is why the US Preventive Services Task Force issued a new draft prostate cancer screening recommendation Tuesday. It proposes shifting from the task force's recommendation against routine prostate cancer screening to a recommendation for informed and shared decision-making in which the physician and patient discuss the real risks of harm and the potential for lifesaving benefit before deciding on screening.
    It's not a shift to be taken lightly: The task force is known for being conservative and orthodox in interpreting scientific data and trends in medicine. It is a highly respected, highly skilled group of public health experts who review scientific studies and make recommendations on disease prevention and screening. Following a well-established process, it reviews the scientific evidence, issues a draft guideline for the public and solicits comment. The task force will issue a final recommendation after consideration of the public comment.
    Read More
    The new recommendation aligns the task force with the American Cancer Society, the American College of Physicians and the American Urological Association, all of which acknowledge the PSA test's potential for harm and possibility of benefits, and advocate shared or informed decision-making.
    R&amp;B artist talks about prostate cancer
    R&B artist talks about prostate cancer

      JUST WATCHED

      R&B artist talks about prostate cancer

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    R&B artist talks about prostate cancer 02:37
    What does shared or informed decision-making mean? Doctors should discuss the issues with male patients and help them decide whether to be screened. These are complicated issues for a patient to navigate; it is imperative the patient play a role since it is his life that is affected. Some, such as the American Cancer Society, suggest the discussion should start at age 50; others, such as the task force, say it should start at 55.
    The fact that there are harms has been difficult for many advocates of prostate cancer screening to accept. The PSA test became available in the mid-1980s. Several clinical studies demonstrated that the test helped find localized prostate cancer. This led to widespread screening.
    Celebrities, sports personalities and politicians became spokesmen encouraging screening. There was promotion of screening, not just by doctors to their patients but by clinics, patient advocacy organizations and even an adult diaper manufacturer. Screening was done at health fairs, state fairs, shopping malls and even on the floor of the 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston. Men who were diagnosed with prostate cancer were rushed to treatment with surgery, radiation or hormones. Many hospitals put prostate cancer screening and treatment into their business plans, and it became a significant profit center.
    Celebrities battle cancer
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Actor Ben Stiller revealed in October he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. The tumor was surgically removed three months later, in September 2014, and Stiller has been cancer-free since.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Actor Ben Stiller revealed in October he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. The tumor was surgically removed three months later, in September 2014, and Stiller has been cancer-free since.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 36
    Hugh Jackman recently underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma, again, according to a social media post. The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Hugh Jackman recently underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma, again, according to a social media post. The Australian actor has been treated for basal cell carcinoma at least four times.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 36
    Jaime &quot;Taboo&quot; Gomez of the Black Eyed Peas revealed in November that he survived testicular cancer.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Jaime "Taboo" Gomez of the Black Eyed Peas revealed in November that he survived testicular cancer.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 36
    In August 2015, actress Shannen Doherty &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/shannen-doherty-breast-cancer&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;confirmed to People &lt;/a&gt;that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She went public with the news after TMZ reported she was suing a former business manager, accusing her of letting the star&#39;s health insurance lapse. In August 2016, she said that the cancer has spread and she&#39;s had a single mastectomy.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    In August 2015, actress Shannen Doherty confirmed to People that she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She went public with the news after TMZ reported she was suing a former business manager, accusing her of letting the star's health insurance lapse. In August 2016, she said that the cancer has spread and she's had a single mastectomy.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 36
    Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson&#39;s ex-wife and mother of two of his children, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.etonline.com/news/192475_michael_jackson_s_ex_wife_debbie_rowe_diagnosed_with_breast_cancer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Entertainment Tonight in July 2016&lt;/a&gt; that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife and mother of two of his children, told Entertainment Tonight in July 2016 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 36
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/24/entertainment/gord-downie-tragically-hip-cancer/index.html&quot;&gt;Gord Downie&lt;/a&gt;, the lead singer for the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, was diagnosed in December 2015 with terminal brain cancer, he said on the band&#39;s website.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Gord Downie, the lead singer for the Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, was diagnosed in December 2015 with terminal brain cancer, he said on the band's website.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 36
    Former supermodel and reality TV star Janice Dickinson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3509772/I-breast-cancer-Courageous-supermodel-Janice-Dickinson-reveals-diagnosed-disease-says-Don-t-feel-sorry-m-gonna-stick-long-long-time.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed in an emotional interview&lt;/a&gt; that she was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer in March.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Former supermodel and reality TV star Janice Dickinson revealed in an emotional interview that she was diagnosed with an early stage of breast cancer in March.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 36
    Former Rolling Stone bass player Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. An original member of the band, which formed in 1962, Wyman left the group in 1992. The 79-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Former Rolling Stone bass player Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. An original member of the band, which formed in 1962, Wyman left the group in 1992. The 79-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 36
    Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh took to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/TerrapinCrossroads/posts/905618469521331&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Facebook to reveal&lt;/a&gt; he&#39;s battling bladder cancer. In an apology to fans for canceling a pair of concerts, Lesh announced he&#39;s received treatment at the Mayo Clinic and his prognosis is good.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh took to Facebook to reveal he's battling bladder cancer. In an apology to fans for canceling a pair of concerts, Lesh announced he's received treatment at the Mayo Clinic and his prognosis is good.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 36
    In August, TV chef and author Sandra Lee &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/sandra-lee-breast-cancer-surgery-complications-mastectomy-walked-into-operating-room&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced that she would have additional surgery&lt;/a&gt; to deal with complications from breast cancer. She revealed her diagnosis in May, and her longtime boyfriend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/12/politics/andrew-cuomo-sandra-lee-breast-cancer/index.html&quot;&gt;announced that he would be taking some&lt;/a&gt; personal time to support her through her double mastectomy.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    In August, TV chef and author Sandra Lee announced that she would have additional surgery to deal with complications from breast cancer. She revealed her diagnosis in May, and her longtime boyfriend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced that he would be taking some personal time to support her through her double mastectomy.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 36
    Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, 52, pulled out of the band&#39;s tour in June after his Hodgkin&#39;s lymphoma returned.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, 52, pulled out of the band's tour in June after his Hodgkin's lymphoma returned.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 36
    Tommy Chong of Cheech &amp;amp; Chong, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/tommy-chong-i-have-rectal-cancer-2015176#ixzz3dKSb6yKV&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Us magazine&lt;/a&gt; that he is undergoing treatment for rectal cancer. As he did for the prostate cancer, he&#39;s using marijuana to take the edge off: &quot;I&#39;m using cannabis like crazy now, more so than ever before,&quot; he told the magazine.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Tommy Chong of Cheech & Chong, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, told Us magazine that he is undergoing treatment for rectal cancer. As he did for the prostate cancer, he's using marijuana to take the edge off: "I'm using cannabis like crazy now, more so than ever before," he told the magazine.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 36
    Sir John Hurt, known for performances in &quot;Alien,&quot; &quot;The Elephant Man&quot; and the Harry Potter movies, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theguardian.com/film/2015/jun/16/john-hurt-optimistic-reveals-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told the British Press Association&lt;/a&gt; that he has pancreatic cancer. The disease is in its early stages, he said, and he is &quot;more than optimistic about a satisfactory outcome, as indeed is the medical team.&quot;
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Sir John Hurt, known for performances in "Alien," "The Elephant Man" and the Harry Potter movies, told the British Press Association that he has pancreatic cancer. The disease is in its early stages, he said, and he is "more than optimistic about a satisfactory outcome, as indeed is the medical team."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 36
    Actress Rita Wilson, who can be seen on HBO&#39;s &quot;Girls,&quot; revealed April 14 that she is fighting breast cancer and has undergone a double mastectomy. She thanked her family, including husband Tom Hanks, and doctors for their support in a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/rita-wilson-breast-cancer-double-mastectomy-reconstruction&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; statement to People magazine&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Actress Rita Wilson, who can be seen on HBO's "Girls," revealed April 14 that she is fighting breast cancer and has undergone a double mastectomy. She thanked her family, including husband Tom Hanks, and doctors for their support in a statement to People magazine.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 36
    Fans of singer Morrissey knew the star had been ill after he canceled some U.S. tour stops in June, but it appears the performer has been battling cancer. &quot;They have scraped cancerous tissues four times already, but whatever,&quot; Morrissey &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/morrissey-hints-at-cancer-scare-if-i-die-then-i-die-20141007&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said in an interview with Spanish-language outlet El Mundo&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;I am aware that in some of my recent photos I look somewhat unhealthy, but that&#39;s what illness can do. I&#39;m not going to worry about that.&quot;
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Fans of singer Morrissey knew the star had been ill after he canceled some U.S. tour stops in June, but it appears the performer has been battling cancer. "They have scraped cancerous tissues four times already, but whatever," Morrissey said in an interview with Spanish-language outlet El Mundo. "I am aware that in some of my recent photos I look somewhat unhealthy, but that's what illness can do. I'm not going to worry about that."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 36
    When former &quot;Good Morning America&quot; host Joan Lunden learned she was facing an &quot;aggressive&quot; form of breast cancer, she was determined to face her health battle head on. Knowing she would need chemotherapy, Lunden decided to remove her familiar blond hair before her locks could be affected by the treatment. &quot;You know it&#39;s going to happen one of these days and you are wondering how or when,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/joan-lunden-bald-reveal-breast-cancer&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lunden explained to People magazine&lt;/a&gt;, which she posed for without her wig in September. &quot;So I just owned it.&quot;
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    When former "Good Morning America" host Joan Lunden learned she was facing an "aggressive" form of breast cancer, she was determined to face her health battle head on. Knowing she would need chemotherapy, Lunden decided to remove her familiar blond hair before her locks could be affected by the treatment. "You know it's going to happen one of these days and you are wondering how or when," Lunden explained to People magazine, which she posed for without her wig in September. "So I just owned it."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 36
    Former &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; co-host Samantha Harris &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20804710,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was diagnosed with breast cancer&lt;/a&gt; and underwent a double mastectomy. Harris told People magazine she detected a lump during a self-exam and then followed up with a specialist after receiving a clean mammogram.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Former "Dancing With the Stars" co-host Samantha Harris was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. Harris told People magazine she detected a lump during a self-exam and then followed up with a specialist after receiving a clean mammogram.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 36
    Actress Brittany Daniel of &quot;Sweet Valley High&quot; and &quot;The Game&quot; fought stage IV non-Hodgkin&#39;s lymphoma. Daniel recalls in an issue of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/article/0,,20798283,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;People magazine&lt;/a&gt; that her 2011 diagnosis &quot;happened so suddenly,&quot; but she was able to face it with the support of her family.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Actress Brittany Daniel of "Sweet Valley High" and "The Game" fought stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Daniel recalls in an issue of People magazine that her 2011 diagnosis "happened so suddenly," but she was able to face it with the support of her family.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 36
    Famed journalist Tom Brokaw &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/11/showbiz/tom-brokaw-cancer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed in February 2014 that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma&lt;/a&gt;, a cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Famed journalist Tom Brokaw revealed in February 2014 that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 36
    ABC&#39;s Amy Robach found out she had breast cancer in November 2013 after she had a mammogram done live on &quot;Good Morning America&quot; for cancer awareness month.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    ABC's Amy Robach found out she had breast cancer in November 2013 after she had a mammogram done live on "Good Morning America" for cancer awareness month.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 36
    Radio personality Robin Quivers quietly battled cancer for months, but she had happy news to share with &quot;Howard Stern&quot; listeners in September 2013. On the show, Quivers revealed that her doctors believe she&#39;s cancer-free after receiving treatment, including chemotherapy.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Radio personality Robin Quivers quietly battled cancer for months, but she had happy news to share with "Howard Stern" listeners in September 2013. On the show, Quivers revealed that her doctors believe she's cancer-free after receiving treatment, including chemotherapy.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 36
    Singer Melissa Etheridge became &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/Music/06/16/ac360.etheridge/index.html&quot;&gt;an advocate for the use of medical marijuana&lt;/a&gt; after her 2004 breast cancer diagnosis.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Singer Melissa Etheridge became an advocate for the use of medical marijuana after her 2004 breast cancer diagnosis.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 36
    Sharon Jones held off plans to tour and release a new album with the Dap-Kings &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/04/showbiz/music/sharon-jones-tour-postponed-cancer/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after being diagnosed&lt;/a&gt; with stage 1 bile duct cancer in 2013.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Sharon Jones held off plans to tour and release a new album with the Dap-Kings after being diagnosed with stage 1 bile duct cancer in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 36
    Michael Douglas offered &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/06/03/did-oral-sex-bring-about-michael-douglas-cancer-diagnosis-not-exactly/&quot;&gt;some interesting insight&lt;/a&gt; as to how he may have developed the throat cancer that he was diagnosed with in August 2010. Douglas later told the &quot;Today&quot; show that his tumor was gone.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Michael Douglas offered some interesting insight as to how he may have developed the throat cancer that he was diagnosed with in August 2010. Douglas later told the "Today" show that his tumor was gone.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 36
    Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/1659872-buffalo-bills-legend-jim-kelly-to-undergo-surgery-for-cancer-in-jaw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;diagnosed with cancer of the upper jaw bone&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Doctors have told me that the prognosis for my recovery is very good,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.buffalobills.com/news/article-2/A-statement-from-Jim-Kelly/931d9214-0f2b-435d-a068-28c07a98ade7?campaign=tw_buf_article&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kelly said in a statement from his former club&lt;/a&gt;. Indeed, in August, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/eye-on-football/24719421/as-seen-on-the-nfl-today-jim-kelly-and-his-battle-with-cancer&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kelly was told&lt;/a&gt; that he was cancer-free.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was diagnosed with cancer of the upper jaw bone. "Doctors have told me that the prognosis for my recovery is very good," Kelly said in a statement from his former club. Indeed, in August, Kelly was told that he was cancer-free.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 36
    Actress Christina Applegate had a bilateral mastectomy in 2008. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2008/LIVING/10/14/o.christina.applegate.double.mastectomy/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Doctors had diagnosed her&lt;/a&gt; with cancer in her left breast and offered her the options of either radiation treatment and testing for the rest of her life or removal of both breasts.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Actress Christina Applegate had a bilateral mastectomy in 2008. Doctors had diagnosed her with cancer in her left breast and offered her the options of either radiation treatment and testing for the rest of her life or removal of both breasts.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 36
    In 2006, singer Sheryl Crow underwent minimally invasive surgery for breast cancer. In 2012, she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/06/05/showbiz/sheryl-crow-brain-tumor/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed she had a noncancerous brain tumor.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    In 2006, singer Sheryl Crow underwent minimally invasive surgery for breast cancer. In 2012, she revealed she had a noncancerous brain tumor.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 36
    KISS band member Peter Criss &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/10/15/male.breast.cancer/index.html&quot;&gt;sat down with CNN&#39;s Elizabeth Cohen&lt;/a&gt; in 2009, a year after his battle with breast cancer. The musician said he wanted to increase awareness of the fact that men can also get the disease.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    KISS band member Peter Criss sat down with CNN's Elizabeth Cohen in 2009, a year after his battle with breast cancer. The musician said he wanted to increase awareness of the fact that men can also get the disease.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 36
    Cynthia Nixon not only &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2010/06/25/cynthia-nixon-joins-the-big-c&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;joined the cast of Showtime&#39;s &quot;The Big C,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; about a woman battling the disease, and portrayed a woman with cancer in the Broadway play &quot;Wit&quot; -- Nixon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Cynthia Nixon not only joined the cast of Showtime's "The Big C," about a woman battling the disease, and portrayed a woman with cancer in the Broadway play "Wit" -- Nixon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 36
    Zoraida Sambolin was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2013, and she chose to have a double mastectomy. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/14/health/sambolin-double-mastectomy/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sambolin said&lt;/a&gt; that Angelina Jolie&#39;s New York Times opinion piece about undergoing the procedure gave her courage to share her story.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Zoraida Sambolin was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2013, and she chose to have a double mastectomy. Sambolin said that Angelina Jolie's New York Times opinion piece about undergoing the procedure gave her courage to share her story.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 36
    &quot;Good Morning America&quot; co-host Robin Roberts had been cancer-free for five years in 2012 after beating breast cancer when she revealed she had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/06/11/showbiz/robin-roberts-mds/index.html&quot;&gt;been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, &lt;/a&gt;also called MDS.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts had been cancer-free for five years in 2012 after beating breast cancer when she revealed she had been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, also called MDS.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 36
    &quot;Three&#39;s Company&quot; star Suzanne Somers &lt;a href=&quot;http://piersmorgan.blogs.cnn.com/2012/05/07/suzanne-somers-on-stem-cell-surgery-were-not-that-far-away-from-being-able-to-regrow-limbs/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spoke with CNN&#39;s Piers Morgan in 2012&lt;/a&gt; about her stem cell surgery and her bout with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2001, which is when she began researching alternative methods to reconstructive surgery.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    "Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers spoke with CNN's Piers Morgan in 2012 about her stem cell surgery and her bout with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in 2001, which is when she began researching alternative methods to reconstructive surgery.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 36
    Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed in 1992, and the singer has become an advocate for breast self-examination.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed in 1992, and the singer has become an advocate for breast self-examination.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 36
    E! co-host Giuliana Rancic&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/video/#/video/showbiz/2011/12/06/sbt-giuliana-rancic-mastectomy.hln&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; underwent a double mastectomy in 2011&lt;/a&gt; after a breast cancer diagnosis.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    E! co-host Giuliana Rancic underwent a double mastectomy in 2011 after a breast cancer diagnosis.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 36
    Actress Kathy Bates &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2012/03/21/why-kathy-bates-kept-her-cancer-private/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;didn&#39;t share news of her battle until 2012&lt;/a&gt;, eight years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Actress Kathy Bates didn't share news of her battle until 2012, eight years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 36
    Australian singer Kylie Minogue was only 36 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
    Photos: Celebrities battle cancer
    Australian singer Kylie Minogue was only 36 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 36
    Ben Stiller 0916Hugh Jackman cancer instagramcelebrities cancer Taboo bep RESTRICTEDshannen doherty FILEDebbie Rowe RESTRICTEDGord DownieJanice Dickinson RESTRICTEDRESTRICTED bill wyman 0305phil lesh - RESTRICTEDsandra lee FILE 0512Vivian Campbell Def Leppard01 Tommy Chong RESTRICTEDjohn hurt 06031501 rita wilson FILEMorrissey January 2013Joan Lunden People magazineSamantha Harris Disney 2014Brittany Daniel 2006Tom Brokaw NYC November 201317 cancer celebrities Amy RobachRobin Quivers 200909 cancer celeb 0514Sharon Jones 201116 michael douglascancer Jim Kelly 02 cancer celeb 051404 cancer celeb 051403 cancer celeb 051406 cancer celeb 0514Zoraida Sambolin headshot05 cancer celeb 051407 cancer celeb 051408 cancer celeb 051410 cancer celeb 051411 cancer celeb 051412 cancer celeb 0514
    Enthusiasm for the test was premature: The first studies to show that prostate cancer treatment saved lives were not published till 1997, more than a decade after the start of the screening frenzy. Studies to show that screening was associated with a reduction in risk of death were not published until 2009. Even now results showing the benefit of screening are inconsistent. Some well-conducted clinical trials do not show benefit, while all studies show harm.
    Indeed, it is fair to say the harms of prostate screening are better proven than the benefits, although benefits likely do exist. One proven harm is overdiagnosis. Some cancers, ironically the ones easiest to diagnose and cure, are so slow-growing they are of no threat to the patient: They do not need to be cured, as they would never do harm if left alone. One epidemiologic study suggests that more than 1 million American men received unnecessary treatment over the past 25 years.
    Indeed, the US Preventive Services Task Force is responding to increasing evidence of an improvement in pathological interpretation, which allows for better prediction of the cancers that do not need treatment. Recent studies of health practices show a movement away from immediate aggressive therapy for all prostate cancers and increasing use of "active surveillance" or monitoring when PSA testing finds a low-risk cancer. That means fewer harms from surgery and radiation.
    Hopefully, we will all embrace shared or informed decision-making. Some men who are concerned about prostate cancer will elect to be screened, and others who are less concerned will not; doctors should support either decision. Once diagnosed, hopefully patients and their physicians will not rush into treatment but explore and consider all reasonable options.
    Good scientific research has bought about improved understanding of cancer and the limitations of screening tests, diagnostics and treatment. This is leading more and more to professional guidelines that respect patient preference and put the screening decision in the hands of the patient.