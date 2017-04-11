Doctor: Why the new direction on prostate cancer screening

Story highlights Otis Brawley: Experts recommend doctor-patient talk on risks, benefits before screening

He says PSA screening has been contentious from beginning, and new approach will help

Otis Brawley is chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Prostate screening has been a contentious issue ever since the prostate specific antigen, or PSA, test became available some 30 years ago. Prostate cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death among American men, behind lung cancer and colorectal cancer; it is clearly a disease where effective screening and treatment is needed.

But the PSA test offers a small potential for benefit -- with clear potential for harm. That is, there is moderate certainty of the test reducing the chance of men dying of prostate cancer, but many men will experience potential harms simply from the screening.

For example, PSA screening -- a blood test that looks for elevated levels of a protein -- can result in a positive screen that requires diagnostic testing, which can lead to infection as well as treatment complications such as incontinence, impotence, bowel injury and even death. And this could occur even in the absence of prostate cancer: PSA has been shown to have a high false positive rate and a high false negative rate -- literally missing as many prostate cancers as it finds.

It's not a shift to be taken lightly: The task force is known for being conservative and orthodox in interpreting scientific data and trends in medicine. It is a highly respected, highly skilled group of public health experts who review scientific studies and make recommendations on disease prevention and screening. Following a well-established process, it reviews the scientific evidence, issues a draft guideline for the public and solicits comment. The task force will issue a final recommendation after consideration of the public comment.