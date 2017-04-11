Why 'Luv Guv' is no surprise

Story highlights Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigned after impeachment hearings investigating his alleged sex scandal began

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Add Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley to the list of politicians whose careers cratered after allegations of infidelity. His alleged affair raises the question: Do politicians cheat more than the rest of us?

Research suggests the answer is yes -- and for five reasons.

Kara S. Alaimo

Power increases confidence. A 2011 1.. A 2011 study found that having more power makes men and women feel more assured of their appeal to potential sexual partners. They are therefore more likely to intend to be unfaithful and to actually have affairs. The researchers explained that "the powerful see the world, themselves, and other people in a different manner, and they act in a different manner than do individuals who lack power." They also noted that people with power may exude confidence by making direct eye contact and standing close to people in assertive postures -- all of which would make them more attractive to others.

They can. Powerful men have more women who 2.. Powerful men have more women who want to sleep with them and often work long hours and attend social events away from their families. Todd Shackelford, director of the evolutionary psychology lab at Oakland University in Michigan, says, "The best predictor of men's infidelities is sheer opportunity, and men with power have remarkable opportunity."

Female politicians, in contrast, have far fewer sex scandals, because they fear the consequences. Unlike their male colleagues, they do not think they will be forgiven.

