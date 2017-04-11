Le Pen's cynical Holocaust remarks could re-open old wounds in France

Story highlights Stephanie Hare: Le Pen's recent remarks suggest that the daughter differs from her father only in style, not substance

Where he once declared the Holocaust "a detail of history," she has advanced a far slicker and more manipulative message, Hare says

Stephanie Hare holds a PhD in International History from the London School of Economics. Her dissertation drew on exclusive interviews with Maurice Papon, a civil servant who was convicted in 1998 of crimes against humanity for his role in the arrest and deportation of Jews during the Nazi occupation of France. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front (FN) party, told a television audience over the weekend that France was not responsible for the so-called Vél d'Hiv roundup of July 1942, when French police arrested more than 13,000 Jews, detained them for five days in the Vélodrome d'Hiver cycling stadium in Paris and then deported them.

In making such a comment, Le Pen undermined any claims that the National Front had purged its party of its anti-Semitic elements. While this is unlikely to deter her core supporters, it has the potential to repel those who are undecided.

Le Pen had been asked whether former President Jacques Chirac was wrong in 1995 when he accepted responsibility for the Vél d'Hiv roundup and for France's role in the deportation of nearly 76,000 French and foreign Jews during the Second World War.

In doing so, Chirac broke with every post-war leader before him, all of whom had maintained the national myth first offered by General (and later President) Charles De Gaulle that the "real" France had resisted the Nazi Occupation.

Both Chirac's successors, Nicolas Sarkozy (a conservative) and Francois Hollande (a socialist), upheld his position. Le Pen's remarks thus represent a rupture with the past 22 years of French leaders' views on France's role in the Holocaust.