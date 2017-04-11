Story highlights Gutierrez takes CNN on a tour of Mexico City

Techeetah driver placed tenth in Mexico

Race was won by Lucas di Grassi

(CNN) From Monaco to Montreal, Berlin to Buenos Aires, Formula E criss-crosses the globe in order to find the world's best electric driver.

When the championship recently visited Mexico City, CNN Supercharged had a local guide -- Techeetah driver Esteban Gutierrez -- on hand to give his top tips for tourists.

For such a vibrant city, visitors may struggle to take everything in, particular during a whistle-stop Formula E weekend.

Some of Gutierrez's recommendations will come as no surprise -- eating a taco and sampling the culinary delights at the city's famous market, Mercado de Coyoacan.

But a trip to see some Mexican wrestling might reveal a side to the city you haven't seen before.