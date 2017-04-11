Photos: Bedbugs: How they hide and bite Everybody knows "don't let the bedbugs bite." But why do we call them bedbugs? Cimex lectularius -- small, flattened insects that feed solely on mammalian and avian blood -- will bite you on a couch, a chair or even a window seat if they are hungry enough.





Adult bedbugs are 5 millimeters long, comparable to the size of an eraser on a No. 2 pencil. Oval, flattened bedbugs have no usable wings and cannot fly to you to suck your blood. Adult bedbugs can go long periods of time without feeding, typically living for six to 12 months.

This is a baby bedbug, also known as a nymph. It's only 1 millimeter at this age, a smaller, paler version of its parent. It can still suck your blood, though, turning reddish-brown in color as it feeds. It takes five to eight weeks for a baby to grow into an adult; it will molt during each of its five stages of development.





Bedbugs are "timid, crack-living insects who are terrified of open space," said Gale Ridge, assistant scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and founder of the Connecticut Coalition Against Bed Bugs. She says bedbugs are "driven to get into tight spaces" and so choose dark, close places to live, such as under mattresses and box springs or in the cracks on bed frames, until they come out to feed.

This is a digitally colorized electron micrograph scan of the underside of a bed bug. The purple spike is the insect's skin piercing-sucking mouth it uses to devour its meal. The prickly hairs on the body aren't hairs at all but sensory structures known as setae.

Photos: Bedbugs: How they hide and bite This micrograph shows a few of the six jointed legs of a bedbug.





It may be hard to believe, but bedbug bites are painless. They insert an anesthetic along with an anticoagulant to enhance blood flow when they bite you. It will be hours -- sometimes days -- before you begin to itch, if you do at all.

Photos: Bedbugs: How they hide and bite "Every single person will have a different reaction to a bug bite," Ridge said. "From absolutely nothing to itchy, red, swelling welts, depending on that person's allergic response to the bug's bite."





Photos: Bedbugs: How they hide and bite Besides the bugs themselves, telltale signs of an infestation include reddish-brown excrement, along with left-over skeletons from molting, and tiny pearl-white eggs.





Photos: Bedbugs: How they hide and bite This nightstand shows a massive infestation of bedbugs. "The white spots are excreted urea from unfed insects while the black spots are from insects that have fed," Ridge said.







