Story highlights Britain's FM Boris Johnson had pushed for sanctions

Talks come as US' Rex Tillerson makes way to Moscow

Lucca, Italy (CNN) Leading US allies have failed to reach agreement on new sanctions on Syria and Russia in the wake of a chemical attack that killed more than 80 people.

A meeting of G7 foreign ministers rejected a British plan to impose targeted sanctions on military personnel in Russia and Syria who had been "contaminated by the appalling actions of the Assad regime."

Britain had hoped to strengthen the hand of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ahead of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Instead, the foreign ministers gave their backing to an investigation into the attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun last week, which prompted the US to launch a barrage of missiles on a Syrian airbase on Friday.

"There is no consensus on additional new sanctions," Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said.

Read More