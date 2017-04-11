Tillerson slams Russia's 'failure' in Syria

Lucca, Italy (CNN) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has denounced Russia's "failure" to ensure the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria, on the on the eve of crucial talks in Moscow.

Tillerson said that Russia had failed to uphold commitments it has made to guarantee the elimination of the regime's chemical weapons stockpiles, and had not made enough progress in peace talks.

But he stopped short of directly calling for the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying that the US "hoped" Assad would go.

Tillerson was speaking at a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations and Middle Eastern allies in Lucca, Italy, where some ministers have urged him to present an ultimatum to Russia -- to stick with Assad or join the fight against him.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

He will travel later to Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Russia, the Assad regime's main ally, has denounced the missile strikes carried out by the US on a Syrian airbase last week.

