Stockholm (CNN) The man suspected of the Stockholm truck attack has admitted to carrying out a "terrorist crime", his lawyer said.

At a hearing in the Swedish capital on Tuesday, the lawyer for Rakhmat Akilov, a 39 year-old from the central Asian republic of Uzbekistan, said that his client accepted his continued detention.

Akilov, who did not speak in court, has not yet been formally charged. He will remain in custody in until a trial begins.

He is suspected of driving the truck into pedestrians on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), a busy shopping street in the center of Stockholm, on Friday before crashing it into a department store. Four people died in the attack.

Security was tight at for Tuesday's court hearing. Akilov was wearing the green clothes supplied by the detention center, local media reported. The president of the court told him to remove a sweater that was covering his face.

