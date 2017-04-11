Story highlights A fight between Kurds and Afghans preceded the blaze at the Dunkirk shelter

Large numbers -- including unaccompanied children -- have been left homeless

(CNN) A huge fire ripped through a migrant camp in northern France late Monday razing it to the ground and leaving several people injured.

Large numbers of migrants and refugees -- including unaccompanied children -- have been left homeless, according to an aid agency.

The fire, which destroyed wooden shelters at the Linière camp in Grande-Synthe on the outskirts of Dunkirk, began with a fight amid tense and overcrowded conditions, a spokeswoman for the prefect of the Nord region of France told CNN on Tuesday.

"I went there this morning, and I can say the whole camp is burned down," she said.

"It all started with a fight between the Afghans and the Kurds. They argued about their territory and their personal space. They wanted to control their territory."

All that was left of the huts at the Grande-Synthe migrant camp Tuesday.