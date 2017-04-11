Breaking News

Player injured in bus blasts before Dortmund-Monaco match

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 3:49 PM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

Police patrol outside the stadium after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany on April 11, 2017.
Story highlights

  • Injured player identified as Marc Bartra, 26; he was taken to the hospital
  • Borussia Dortmund-AS Monaco will now be played on Wednesday evening

(CNN)Explosions erupted near a Borussia Dortmund team bus as the German squad was en route to its home match against AS Monaco in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday, local police said in a tweet.

Twenty-six-year-old Spanish defender Marc Bartra was injured, the team said in a tweet. He was rushed to the hospital.
Bartra has played 17 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season.
    Video from the scene showed police escorting American midfielder Christian Pulisic away from the bus, apparently unharmed. Other images showed head coach Thomas Tuchel and members of the team in training gear, accompanied by police with long guns, standing on the side of the road. Some of the players looked stunned.
    Marc Bartra of Borussia Dortmund was injured in the blasts, the team says.
    The team had left its hotel about 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) for the match, a Dortmund police spokesman said.
    Between 40 and 50 people, including the trainer and medical support staff, were on the bus when three explosions were heard, the spokesman said. The cause was unknown. The initial report was of one blast, but police later said there were three.
    The location of the blast was roughly 13 kilometers from Westfalenstadion, aka Signal Iduna Park.
    Head coach Thomas Tuchel, far right, and Borussia Dortmund players stand outside their team bus after it was damaged.
    No one inside the stadium was in danger, police said. Security was heavy after the explosions.
    The blasts broke windows on the bus.
    "Due to tonight's incident, the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco has been postponed until Wednesday at 18:45CET," UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said in a statement. "This decision was made after a meeting held at the BVB Stadion Dortmund between UEFA, representatives of the two clubs and local authorities."

    CNN's Nadine Schmidt, Atika Shubert and Sara Mazloumsaki contributed to this report.