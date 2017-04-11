Player injured in bus blasts before Dortmund-Monaco match

Story highlights Injured player identified as Marc Bartra, 26; he was taken to the hospital

Borussia Dortmund-AS Monaco will now be played on Wednesday evening

(CNN) Explosions erupted near a Borussia Dortmund team bus as the German squad was en route to its home match against AS Monaco in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday, local police said in a tweet.

Twenty-six-year-old Spanish defender Marc Bartra was injured, the team said in a tweet. He was rushed to the hospital.

Bartra has played 17 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Video from the scene showed police escorting American midfielder Christian Pulisic away from the bus, apparently unharmed. Other images showed head coach Thomas Tuchel and members of the team in training gear, accompanied by police with long guns, standing on the side of the road. Some of the players looked stunned.

The team had left its hotel about 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) for the match, a Dortmund police spokesman said.

