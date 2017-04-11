Simone Biles heartwarming tribute on 'DWTS'

Story highlights Simone Biles shared her experience of being placed in foster care on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars"

Biles was adopted by her grandparents when she was six

(CNN) Simone Biles' "Dancing With The Stars" performance Monday night brought the audience to tears.

Contestants were asked to share their most significant life moments as part of the "Most Memorable Year Week" on the ABC dancing competition show. The 20-year-old Olympic gymnast emotionally recalled being adopted by her grandparents after her mother placed her in foster care when she was just three.

"My parents saved me. They've set huge examples of how to treat other people and they've been there to support me since day one," she said in a video ahead of her performance. "There's nothing I can say to them to thank them enough. Even though there's no right words, maybe dance will say it for me."

Biles was adopted by her grandparents, along with her younger sister. Nellie and Ron Biles, who she calls "mom" and "dad," were in the audience and came out on stage after her performance with tears streaming down their face.

