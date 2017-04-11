Story highlights Phillippe felt compelled to address dating rumors

Perry had a funny response

(CNN) Please stop buzzing Ryan Phillippe's house with choppers, trying to catch Katy Perry there.

That was the actor's message as he tried to set the record straight about him and the "Roar" singer.

The pair managed to make hay out of rumors they have been making whoopie.

It all started Sunday when Phillippe tweeted a denial, all in caps for emphasis, that he has been dating Perry.

"I am not dating Katy Perry," he tweeted. "Barely know her. Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here. Thx."

Read More