Janet Jackson: What we know about her marriage

(CNN) Janet Jackson's romantic relationships have always been shrouded in mystery.

She kept her marriage to second husband Rene Elizondo Jr. practically a secret. Afterall, the public first learned the couple had been married for nearly eight years when Elizondo filed for divorce in 2000.

Jackson also kept it quiet when she eloped with first husband James DeBarge in 1984. The couple annulled their union the following year.

Now there are reports the superstar singer has split from her husband of five years, businessman Wissam Al Mana, shortly after giving birth to their son.