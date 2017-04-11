Breaking News

Guitarist J. Geils found dead in Massachusetts home

By Chris Boyette, CNN

Updated 9:08 PM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

John Warren Geils Jr., known as J Geils, seen here in 1980, was found dead in his home Tuesday.
(CNN)John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist and founder of the eponymous J. Geils Band, has died, police in Groton, Massachusetts, said.

Police came to Geils' home in Groton for a well-being check, Groton Police Chief Donald Palma said. The 71-year-old was found unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the death as a standard procedure, Palma said. Foul play is not expected at this time.
The J. Geils Band released a string of albums in the 1970s and 1980s and became best known for radio mainstays including "Centerfold," "Love Stinks" and "Freeze-Frame."