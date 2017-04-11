(CNN) John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist and founder of the eponymous J. Geils Band, has died, police in Groton, Massachusetts, said.

Police came to Geils' home in Groton for a well-being check, Groton Police Chief Donald Palma said. The 71-year-old was found unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a standard procedure, Palma said. Foul play is not expected at this time.

The J. Geils Band released a string of albums in the 1970s and 1980s and became best known for radio mainstays including "Centerfold," "Love Stinks" and "Freeze-Frame."