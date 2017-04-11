Breaking News

Guitarist J. Geils found dead in his Massachusetts home

By Chris Boyette and Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 9:38 PM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

John Geils Jr. of The J. Geils Band was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts, home on April 11, police said.
Comedian and actor Don Rickles died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 6, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin. Rickles was 90.
Martin McGuinness, the former Irish Republican Army commander who was also a deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, died March 21 after a short illness, according to a statement released by the Sinn Fein party. He was 66. McGuinness became Sinn Fein's chief negotiator during the Northern Ireland peace process, working with US President Bill Clinton on the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
Jimmy Breslin, the prolific Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and champion of New York City's working class, died March 19 at the age of 88. Breslin's death was reported by his longtime employer, the New York Daily News.
Chuck Berry, a music pioneer often called "the Father of Rock 'n' Roll," died March 18 at his home outside St. Louis, his verified Facebook page said. He was 90. Berry wrote and recorded the rock standards "Johnny B. Goode" and "Sweet Little Sixteen."
Derek Walcott, the Caribbean poet and playwright who won the 1992 Nobel Prize for Literature, died March 17, according to the Nobel Prize website. He was 87.
Joni Sledge, a founding member of the R&B vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix on March 10, publicist Biff Warren told CNN. She was 60 years old. The cause of death was unknown.
Robert Osborne, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on March 6. He was 84.
Judge Joseph Wapner, from the popular reality television program "The People's Court," died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "Twister," "Aliens" and "Titanic," died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61. Paxton died "due to complications from surgery," a statement said.
Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and '70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as "Cold Sweat," "Sex Machine" and "Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud." The drum break in the song "Funky Drummer" has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show, "Moonlighting," died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
Actor Richard Hatch, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
John Hurt, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in "Midnight Express" and "The Elephant Man," died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring's top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
Veteran war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
Alfonso Wong, the creator of Asia's iconic "Old Master Q" comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
(CNN)John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist and founder of the eponymous J. Geils Band, has died, police in Groton, Massachusetts, said.

Police came to Geils' home for a well-being check, police Chief Donald Palma said. The 71-year-old was found unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the death as a standard procedure, Palma said. Foul play was not suspected.
The J. Geils Band was best known for radio mainstays such as "Centerfold," "Love Stinks" and "Freeze-Frame."
    Geils formed the band in 1967 with lead singer Peter Wolf, Danny Klein, "Magic Dick" Salwitz and Stephen Jo Bladd. The group released a string of albums in the 1970s but would not achieve commercial success until the 1980s, starting with the release of "Love Stinks," its first platinum-selling record, according to Rolling Stone.
    Their 12th album "Freeze-Frame," featured its popular title track and chart-topper "Centerfold, which spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1982.