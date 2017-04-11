(CNN) John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist and founder of the eponymous J. Geils Band, has died, police in Groton, Massachusetts, said.

Police came to Geils' home for a well-being check, police Chief Donald Palma said. The 71-year-old was found unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a standard procedure, Palma said. Foul play was not suspected.

The J. Geils Band was best known for radio mainstays such as "Centerfold," "Love Stinks" and "Freeze-Frame."

Geils formed the band in 1967 with lead singer Peter Wolf, Danny Klein, "Magic Dick" Salwitz and Stephen Jo Bladd. The group released a string of albums in the 1970s but would not achieve commercial success until the 1980s, starting with the release of "Love Stinks," its first platinum-selling record, according to Rolling Stone

