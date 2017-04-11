Malala named youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace

Story highlights Malala Yousafzai calls on other girls in Pakistan to be change-makers

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describes Yousafzai as a "hero"

(CNN) Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been named the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace, with a special focus on girls' education.

She narrowly escaped death and, since her recovery, has continued campaigning for the rights of girls around the world to access education.

Yousafzai accepted the accolade -- the highest honor bestowed by the UN -- from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York Monday evening.

Malala Yousafzai was named UN Messenger of Peace by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I stood here on this stage almost three and a half years ago ... and I told the world that education is the basic human right of every girl," she said in her acceptance speech. "And I stand here again today and say the same thing.

Read More