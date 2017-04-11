Pakistan to execute Indian man accused of spying

Story highlights Former naval officer was arrested in Pakistan in March 2016

India claims the man was kidnapped from Iran

(CNN) Pakistan has sentenced to death an Indian man accused of spying, further raising tensions between the two countries.

India claims the former naval officer was "kidnapped" from Iran and said his execution would be an act of "premeditated murder."

Kulbushan Jadhav was arrested in March last year, "for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan," according to a statement released by the Pakistan armed forces Monday.

The statement said Jadhav confessed that he was tasked by India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), to "plan, coordinate and organize espionage / sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan."

A military court found Jadhav guilty on two counts of espionage and sentenced him to death.

JUST WATCHED Kashmir: A bitter dispute Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kashmir: A bitter dispute 01:35