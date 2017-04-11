(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The White House accused Russia of trying to cover up chemical attacks in Syria. At the daily White House news briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing."
-- Meanwhile, Secretary of State Tillerson is in Moscow for crucial talks -- but without a game plan.
-- United Airline's public relations nightmare continued into Tuesday, with shares slipping and people snipping up their frequent-flyer membership cards. Questions linger after Monday's incident, when a paying passenger was dragged off a United flight out of Chicago, but we've learned one thing: Yes, airlines can kick you off their planes.
-- North Korea warned it would counter "reckless acts of aggression," as a US strike group heads to the Korean Peninsula.
-- The man suspected of the Stockholm truck attack has admitted carrying out a "terrorist crime."
-- President Donald Trump is on pace to surpass 8 years of Obama's travel spending in 1 year.
-- GOP lawmakers are bracing for a new round of town hall backlash.