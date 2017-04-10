Scotland's most remote island is looking for a nurse

Story highlights The small island of 60 residents doesn't have a doctor

But it is home to thousands of puffins

(CNN) Wanted: a nurse for Fair Isle, Scotland's most remote, inhabited island.

"Are you looking for a challenge?"

That's how the job advertisement for the island's nurse position reads. And considering Fair Isle doesn't have a doctor, that may be an understatement.

"We are looking for an enthusiastic autonomous practitioner with a degree of flexibility to work on the non-doctor island of Fair Isle," it continues.

The tiny island is home to around 10,000 puffins and a thousand sheep, but only 60 people. It's so remote that the only way to get there is by an 8-seater plane or ferry -- which can be postponed for weeks on end due to rough seas.

