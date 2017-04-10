Police: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino's North Park Elementary

An adult male and adult female were killed in a murder-suicide that took place on the campus of North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, San Bernardino Police Lt. Michael Madden said.

The male died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two students were also injured, and are listed in critical condition at area hospitals. The names and ages of the students are not being released, pending notification of family.

[Original story published at 3:41 p.m.]

Two adults died in a shooting Monday in a classroom at San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School, in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

Authorities believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Burguan said two people were wounded; the victims, who are believed to be students, were transferred to a local hospital.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the students were being evacuated to nearby Cajon High School. CNN affliate KABC showed footage of school buses that were being used to take students to Cajon High.

Frantic parents rushed to North Park Elementary. Brad Hendran told CNN affiliate KABC he was looking for his daughter, who is in the second grade.

"I fell to my knees and started saying our father and hail Mary's. ... I'm gonna hug her. ... I'm gonna hug her. I hope she is OK," Hendran said.

One father, who wasn't identified by the CNN affiliate, stood behind police tape, looking for one of his sons. He said his two boys are in second grade and fifth grade.

"I see one of my boys, but not the smallest one," he said tearfully. His eldest son had just gotten on a bus, he said.

He was at work when he heard about the shooting from the boys' mom, who works for the school district.