Police: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino's North Park Elementary

Story highlights Police: Shooting occurred in a classroom

Police: 2 students are believed to be wounded

(CNN) Two adults died in a shooting Monday in a classroom at San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School, in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

Authorities believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Burguan said two people were wounded; the victims, who are believed to be students, were transferred to a local hospital.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the students were being evacuated to nearby Cajon High School. CNN affliate KABC showed footage of school buses that were being used to take students to Cajon High.

Frantic parents rushed to North Park Elementary. Brad Hendran told CNN affiliate KABC he was looking for his daughter, who is in the second grade.

Read More