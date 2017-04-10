Police: 2 dead in shooting at San Bernardino's North Park Elementary

Story highlights Police: Shooting occurred in a classroom

Police: 2 students are believed to be wounded

(CNN) Two adults are dead in a shooting Monday in a classroom at San Bernardino's North Park Elementary School in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino, California, Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

Authorities believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.

Burguan said two people were wounded; the victims, who are believed to be students, were transferred to a local hospital.

San Bernardino City Unified School District will release a statement shortly.