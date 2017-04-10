One little gesture cost a man a $100,000 jackpot

(CNN) See if you can spot the mistake that cost one man a $100,000 jackpot at a Florida casino:

Jan Flato was playing the slots at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale. Nothing was coming up, so he asked his friend Marina Navarro to push the button to see if she could change his luck.

Boy, did she. The slot machine lit up with a $100,000 pay line.

So where was his mistake?

Since Navarro was the one who pushed the button, casino managers concluded the jackpot was actually hers.

