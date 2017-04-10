(CNN) A pair of bombings signals an absolutely horrifying start to our week. It's Monday and here are the 5 things you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . ( Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to you as a morning newsletter. Sign up here .)

Protesters and security forces have been mixing it up for days in the capital city of Caracas. And the confrontations turned violent over the weekend . The protesters want all seven justices of the Supreme Court gone, after the court issued a ruling (later reversed) that would have transferred power from the National Assembly to the court. The court is stacked with government loyalists, by the way. The government also banned a popular opposition leader for 15 years, sparking more protests.

Got a kid that'll be starting college soon? You might want to move to New York. The state will soon be the first in the nation to make college tuition free for middle class students at two-year and four-year public colleges. Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed for the plan earlier this year. Lawmakers OK'd it in the state budget over the weekend.

After probably half a dozen near-misses, golfer Sergio Garcia finally won his first major, triumphing in a sudden-death playoff at The Masters.

A big asteroid is headed toward Earth, but don't worry, it won't end up like "Deep Impact" or "Armageddon."

A news anchor in India read the story of a fatal car accident and then realized her own husband was a victim

They survived acts of hate and violence -- acid attacks -- to find love amid their suffering.

This frisky little feline wants to eat all the snacks.