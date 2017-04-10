Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state charges in church massacre

Story highlights Roof was already sentenced to death by a federal jury

The avowed white supremacist killed nine in a historically black church

Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) Dylann Roof, who shot to death nine people in a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to all state charges in the killings.

The deal reached in the Charleston County Courthouse clears the way for his federal imprisonment, on death row, to begin.

"This is the surest way to see that Dylann Roof is executed," said Scarlett A. Wilson, solicitor for the state's Ninth Judicial Circuit. "We hope that today truly will close a chapter for these victims."

The deal means no state trial or sentencing phase will be necessary.

