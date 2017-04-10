Judge in high-profile cases killed outside his Chicago home

Story highlights Police: It's not clear whether Judge Raymond Myles was targeted due to his work

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest

(CNN) A judge involved in several high-profile cases in Chicago was shot and killed outside his home Monday morning, police said.

Cook County Judge Raymond Myles, 66, and a 52-year-old woman were both shot outside the home on Chicago's South Side, police said. The woman, described as "a close associate of the judge," is expected to survive, Chicago police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said.

The judge was also involved in the case of the 1993 massacre at a Brown's Chicken fast food restaurant in Palatine, Illinois, WGN reported

Staples said it was not clear whether Myles was targeted due to his work as a judge.

