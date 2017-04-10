Breaking News

Judge in high-profile cases killed outside Chicago home

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 12:55 PM ET, Mon April 10, 2017

cook county judge shot and killed in home sot_00000000

    Chicago judge shot and killed outside home

(CNN)A judge involved in several high-profile cases in Chicago was shot and killed outside a home Monday morning, police said.

Cook County Judge Raymond Myles, 66, and a 52-year-old woman were both shot outside a home on Chicago's South Side, police said. The woman, described as a close associate of the judge, is expected to survive, Chicago police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said.
Myles was involved in the case against William Balfour, who was convicted of killing singer and actress Jennifer Hudson's mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew, CNN affiliate WGN reported.
Man convicted of killing Jennifer Hudson's family

    Man convicted of killing Jennifer Hudson's family

The judge was also involved in the trial of the 1993 massacre at a Brown's Chicken fast food location in Palatine, Illinois, WGN reported.
    Staples said it was not clear whether Myles was targeted due to his work as a judge.
    "We're investigating a multitude of possible leads," she said.
    Authorities have not released a detailed description of the gunman, who remains at large.

    CNN's Kara Devlin contributed to this report.