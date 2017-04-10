Story highlights The American Library Association compiles a list of books targeted for removal from libraries

The ranking is based on 323 challenges reported to the office by school librarians across the country

(CNN) Bill Cosby's children's books series has landed on the American Library Association's list of top 10 books targeted for removal from school libraries.

The annual list from the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tends to include a broad range of titles with the potential to offend. Repeat "honorees" include Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" for depictions of rape and incest, transgender reality TV star Jazz Jenning's coming out story, "Fifty Shades of Grey" for obvious reasons, and the "Harry Potter" books because of witchcraft.

But the embattled comedian's "Little Bill" books are believed to the first time a title has been targeted solely for its author and not its content, ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom Director James LaRue said.

"I think it's our fascination with celebrity. If we love the person we love everything about him. If we hate the person we hate everything about him. We don't seem to be able to separate the message from the messenger."

The "Little Bill" books follow the adventures and life lessons of Bill Jr., a 5-year-old Philadelphia boy. The series became an Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning cartoon series that ran on and off from 1999 to 2006.

