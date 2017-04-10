Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigns

(CNN) [Breaking news update 6:16 p.m.]

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has announced his resignation. Developing story. Check back for updates.

Embattled Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Monday on charges related to impeachment proceedings against him, and he has scheduled an announcement at 6 p.m.

Bentley was charged with one count of failure to disclose information on a statement of economic interest, a misdemeanor, according to AL.com. The second charge is for failure to file campaign finance reports, also a misdemeanor.

An image of Gov. Robert Bentley after he was booked in to the Montgomery County Jail, according to records posted on line. The booking records say the charges are "Failure To File Camp & Failure/Disclose Eco.

