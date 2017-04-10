Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight

Story highlights Disturbing videos shows man being forcibly removed off a United flight

Passengers posted various angles of the incident to social media

(CNN) Not giving up a seat on an overbooked flight led to an upsetting scene on a United Airlines flight on Sunday night.

Several passengers on United flight 3411 from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky, captured video as a man was dragged off the plane by authorities after he apparently refused to leave.

Audra Bridges posted a 31-second clip of the incident on Facebook, which showed three men in black shirts and black baseball caps yanking a middle-aged man out of a seat. The men dragged him down the aisle, while someone screaming could be heard in the background.

"Everyone was shocked and appalled," Bridges told the Courier-Journal . "There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset."

The incident occurred after United asked passengers to give up their seats voluntarily for compensation. Nobody took the airline up on the offer, airline spokesman Charlie Hobart told CNN.

