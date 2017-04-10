(CNN) Downtown Port Louis always feel hotter than the rest of Mauritius, maybe because this is the only place in the country where people are in a rush.

Sidewalks are full, and cars jam both broad boulevards and narrow side streets. But down a small pedestrian way paved with volcanic rock, leading up from the Municipal Theatre, the pace and the temperature suddenly cools down again.

At a turn in the road, inside an 18th-century municipal building, the city's modern life fades into a world of a tropical Jules Verne, filled with photographic equipment dating from the 19th century, including one of the world's first photographic lenses, made in 1834 -- bought by a Mauritian in Paris in 1839.

It's called a daguerrian lens, after Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre who invented the process to make images on silver-plated copper, fumed with mercury vapor and then treated with liquid chemicals.

The delicate images shimmer with the illusion of a human life captured in hard metal, a sort of magic mirror into the past.

