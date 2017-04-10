Story highlights Sergio Garcia wins Masters

Spaniard's first major in 74 attempts

(CNN) He finally did it. He finally shed the tag "best player not to have won a major." He finally won one of golf's big four at the 74th attempt.

Sergio Garcia has been through the mill, but his playoff triumph over Justin Rose to clinch the Masters on Sunday released a torrent of relief and 18 years of pent-up angst.

'What an awesome new jacket ... don't you think?" the 37-year-old Spaniard tweeted following a momentous victory at Augusta National Golf Club.

What an awesome new jacket, the members of Augusta National GC gave me tonight, don't you think?😍 pic.twitter.com/grvu8ZIhi6 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 10, 2017

He wasn't the only one celebrating -- the wider sporting world is delighted the kid they used to call "El Nino" has finally come of age.

Garcia's vanquished opponent was quick to offer his congratulations.